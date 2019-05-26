Services
Sioux Falls, formerly Tabor - Sestak, Ryan

Ryan Sestak, age 42 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ava's House Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, SD with the Rev. Fr. Anthony Urban as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service and Holy Rosary, all at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel of Tabor. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
