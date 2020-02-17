|
Rylon Anderson
Hartford - Rylon Shawn Anderson, Hartford, SD, died Sunday, February 17, 2020, at Sanford Children's Hospital from complications resulting from influenza. He was 10.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be directed to Lightshine Canine, www.paypal.me/rezdogs
Funeral Services will be 11:00 Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020