Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Sioux Falls First Church
6300 W. 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD
2009 - 2020
Rylon Anderson Obituary
Rylon Anderson

Hartford - Rylon Shawn Anderson, Hartford, SD, died Sunday, February 17, 2020, at Sanford Children's Hospital from complications resulting from influenza. He was 10.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be directed to Lightshine Canine, www.paypal.me/rezdogs

Funeral Services will be 11:00 Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
