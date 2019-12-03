|
S. Margretta Doyle OSB
Yankton - S. Margretta Doyle OSB, 85, died on Monday, December 2, 2019.
A wake service is 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, on Friday, December 6, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton, SD. Burial will be in the Monastery Cemetery. Arrangements by Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Kathleen was born on November 21, 1934, the second child of John and Irene (O'Connor) Doyle of Tyler, MN. Her family later moved to Lennox, SD and operated the movie theater. She went to Lennox Public School and graduated in 1952. After receiving a two- year teaching certificate, she taught at Sisseton Public School for a year. Kathleen entered Sacred Heart Monastery on August 21, 1955 and was invested as a novice on June 28, 1956 receiving the name Margretta. She made first profession on June 29, 1957 and continued her education at Mount Marty College graduating in 1958. She celebrated final profession on June 29, 1960.
S. Margretta spent her first years of ministry teaching primary grades in Albion, NE; Yankton, Vermillion and Sioux Falls, SD. During these years, she received her MAT in Religious Education from Webster College in St. Louis. After ministering one year (1978-79) at Mount Marty College's Bookstore in Yankton, she was asked to work as a Pastoral Minister in the newly started St. Michael's Parish in Sioux Falls. She later worked as a Pastoral Minister at St. Mary's Parish until she retired to the monastery. S. Margretta spent 40 years serving God's people in Sioux Falls parishes. At the monastery, she ministered by working at the gift shop and switchboard, tutoring people with disabilities, and driving for appointments.
S. Margretta was a maternally gentle and joyful person who loved to be with people. She was an avid reader, traveler and card game player. She easily laughed until she cried and could mesmerize small children by imitating the voice of Donald Duck. Her Irish heritage was her trademark: St. Patrick's Day was a high holy day of celebration, and she was honored to be named Grand Marshal for the Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day parade. She enjoyed traveling (including a few trips to Ireland), and even tried parasailing, snorkeling, and hot air ballooning while she was in her 70's.
S. Margretta is survived by her Benedictine community, her brother Monsignor James Doyle, and her many friends in Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019