Sadie VanRavenswaay

Sadie Van Ravenswaay



Sadie Van Ravenswaay, 94, died Sept. 26, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House.



Graveside service Sept. 29, 3pm, at West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Visitation Tuesday from 1pm to 2pm, at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. We politely ask on behalf of the family, that masks be worn at the visitation and service.



Survivors include her four children, Gerald Van Ravenswaay, of Bradenton, FL; Darrell and Diane Van Ravenswaay, of Sioux Falls; Linda and Michael Manning, of Vermillion; and Jim and Lisa Van Ravenswaay, of Bethalto, IL.









