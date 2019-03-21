|
Sally Graff
Sioux Falls - Sally Graff, 88, Sioux Falls,died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends will be Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Memorial services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brandon Lutheran Church in Brandon. A graveside service will precede the memorial service at 10:00 a.m. at Brandon Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Brandon Lutheran Church, Brandon Historical Society, or a . Additional obituary information and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Survivors grateful for having shared her life are her four children, JoNell (Bill) Bly, Sandra (Tom) Markley, W. Richard Graff, and Mark Graff; grandchildren, Sarah Bly (Robert Strand), Katherine Bly (Tarek Haddad), Andrea Carson (Brett), Aaron Markley (Anastasia), her great grandchildren, Charlie Carson, Henri Haddad, Mikkel Bly-Strand, Fred Carson, Jonas Salla Bly-Strand, Walter Haddad, and Theodore Markley. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Lynn Aas, his four sons and their families and Curtis's cousin Lois Ahrendt. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; parents, Walter and Beulah Stockstad; sister, Beverly Aas; and grandson, Michael Bly.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019