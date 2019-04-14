Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Sally Rollinger
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
Sioux Falls - Sally Lou Rollinger, 88 of Sioux Falls, SD; passed away peacefully to be with her Lord & Savior on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center.

Sally was a kind and considerate person who often put others before herself. She was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in and had a fun and spicy sense of humor.

Sally was born in Sioux Falls on September 21, 1930 to Laura (Graber) and Leonard Bouck. She graduated from Washington High School in 1948. She met the man of her dreams, Ronald L. Rollinger when both were driving matching convertibles shooting the loop in downtown Sioux Falls. She married Ron in 1950.

She was preceded in death by an infant son and had no other "biological" children, although her love and compassion for family found many of Aunt Sally's nieces and nephews calling her their second mom.

Sally worked for the telephone company while in high school and retired from a 38 year career with the Veterans Administration as Secretary to the Director.

She believed in community involvement and served as Justice of the Peace for Wall Lake Township, and as Deaconess and an Assistant Financial Secretary for First Christian Church.

Sally was instrumental in the founding of the Sioux Falls Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in which she established numerous lifelong friendships. In 2018, she was recognized for being a 70 year member/officer. She was also a member of the Elmwood Ladies 9 Hole League and VFW Auxiliary.

In her lifetime Sally enjoyed trips to Spain, and Las Vegas with groups of friends, and wintering in Arizona.

She enjoyed painting, flower gardening, Mahjongg, billiards, square dancing with her husband Ronnie, spending time with friends and playing cards. She had a special love for dogs, birds and feeding Charlie the squirrel.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Rollinger, her parents, Laura and Leonard Bouck, her infant son and infant brother.

A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at First Christian Church with a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Hills of Rest Memorial Park following the luncheon.

Sally suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society, 3720 E. Benson Road, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or First Christian Church, 524 W. 13th , Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
