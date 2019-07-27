|
|
Sally Schavee
Sioux Falls - Sally Schavee, 76, passed away Wed. July 24, 2019 at a residential hospice center in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with COPD.
Funeral Services will begin at 10:30am on Mon., July 29, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Sun., July 28, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with a Scripture Service at 7pm.
Sally is survived by her four children: one daughter, Yvette (Steve) Hinrickson of Sioux Falls; three sons, Curtis (Christine) Schavee of Norfolk, NE, Bradley (Jennifer) Schavee of Omaha, NE, and Brent (Annie) Schavee of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and her brothers, Harry (Dutch) Sewell, and Richard (Dick) Sewell.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 27, 2019