HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Sally Schavee
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Sally Schavee


1942 - 2019
Sally Schavee Obituary
Sally Schavee

Sioux Falls - Sally Schavee, 76, passed away Wed. July 24, 2019 at a residential hospice center in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with COPD.

Funeral Services will begin at 10:30am on Mon., July 29, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Sun., July 28, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with a Scripture Service at 7pm.

Sally is survived by her four children: one daughter, Yvette (Steve) Hinrickson of Sioux Falls; three sons, Curtis (Christine) Schavee of Norfolk, NE, Bradley (Jennifer) Schavee of Omaha, NE, and Brent (Annie) Schavee of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and her brothers, Harry (Dutch) Sewell, and Richard (Dick) Sewell.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 27, 2019
