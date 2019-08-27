Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
American Reformed Church
Orange City, SD
View Map
Sioux Falls - Dr. Sandra Ellen Hoover-Kinsinger, 57, beloved wife and mother, died at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics on August 22, 2019.

Sandie is deeply missed by her husband Mitch Kinsinger (Sioux Falls, SD) and three sons, Graham, and wife Rachel (Seattle, WA), Morgan (Des Moines, IA), and Stefan (Sioux Falls, SD), as well as her mother, Carolyn Hoover (Alliance, OH), and three sisters, Sue Michaels (husband Dan, Alliance, OH), Joanne Simon (husband Kevin, Fort Wayne, IN), and Heidi DeGraff (husband Kevin, Warsaw, IN). She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Hoover.

As a professor and educator, most recently at Augustana University, Sandie influenced countless children, adolescents, and college students with her passion for teaching and mentoring.

Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Tuesday, August 27th at Miller Southside Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 28th at American Reformed Church in Orange City, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Native American Pregnant Women Project at Augustana University or .

Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
