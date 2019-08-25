|
Sandra Bernhard
Sioux Falls - Sandra (Sandee) Joyce Bernhard, age 63 passed away peacefully Thursday August 22, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday at Miller Southside Chapel with a time of fellowship and refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Feeding SD Backpack Program or the Sioux Falls Humane Society.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Joe Bernhard; a son, Kevin Kroger, and step-daughter Andrea Bernhard, all of Sioux Falls, her siblings, Terry (Tricia) Schaefer, Carol Webb, and Kim Skinner, all of Sioux Falls, Jay (Elia) Van Hulzen, Homestead, FL, Debbie (Pat) Tracy, Maddock, ND, and Renee (Mike) Mc Aneney, Conroe, TX; her mother in-law, Betty Bernhard, Sioux Falls, SD; 10 grandchildren; and her sisters in-law, Nancy Olson and Bill Beddow, Harrisburg, SD, Cindy Tuttle, Sioux Falls, and Mary Bernhard and Jeff Dietz, Harrisburg, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her parents, Arnold Schaefer and Joyce Hansen, brother Timothy Schaefer and her father in-law, Ed Bernhard, preceded her in death.
