|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Foster
Sioux Falls - Sandra "Sandy" (Rohwedder) Foster, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 14, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2017 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present for a memorial visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Her loved husband, Denny passed away in 2017, she is survived by her son, Barry Foster (Dawn), Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Laura Swartz (Jeffery) Miller, SD; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren; her sisters: Cheryl Dockter (Bob), Queen City AZ and Debbie Busbey (Kevin), Brainerd, MN, and a sister-in-law Gwen Foster, Minnesota.
Her work experiences included: 4th grade teacher at Brandon, SD. An administrative assistant at Woodmen Accident and Life. She retired from USGS/Eros Data Center as a tour director February 2009.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 16, 2019