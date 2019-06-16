Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sandra "Sandy" Foster

Sandra "Sandy" Foster Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Foster

Sioux Falls - Sandra "Sandy" (Rohwedder) Foster, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 14, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2017 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present for a memorial visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Her loved husband, Denny passed away in 2017, she is survived by her son, Barry Foster (Dawn), Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Laura Swartz (Jeffery) Miller, SD; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren; her sisters: Cheryl Dockter (Bob), Queen City AZ and Debbie Busbey (Kevin), Brainerd, MN, and a sister-in-law Gwen Foster, Minnesota.

Her work experiences included: 4th grade teacher at Brandon, SD. An administrative assistant at Woodmen Accident and Life. She retired from USGS/Eros Data Center as a tour director February 2009.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 16, 2019
