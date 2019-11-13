|
Sandra G. Earl
Sioux Falls - Sandra G. Earl, 78, died Tue., Nov. 12, 2019. Her memorial service will be 11 AM Sat., Nov. 16 at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation starts at 5 PM Fri., Nov. 15 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include her husband, Gary; 3 children, Nathan (Kristie) Earl, Sioux Falls, Marna (Ryan) Miller, Ft. Worth, TX, Erika (Craig) Bertrand, Sioux Falls; a foster daughter, Kendra Clay, Seattle, WA; 3 grandchildren, Melia Miller, Emma Bertrand, Kayden Earl; and 2 foster grandchildren, Zac and Alyda Clay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Sandra to Oak Grove Lutheran High School, Fargo, ND; the First Lutheran Church Media Ministry Fund; or the Chemistry Scholarship at Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019