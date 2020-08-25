Sandra J. Kadinger
Sioux Falls - Sandra Josephine Kadinger was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 19, 1953 to William Heck and Helen (Heck) Ankerson. She married her husband, Jerry Kadinger, and in their 50 years of marriage they raised three children, had ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She and her husband lived briefly in Sioux City, in New Orleans, and in Texas, but she lived most of her life in Sioux Falls, SD, where she built her family and career.
She is survived by: her husband and very best friend, Jerry Kadinger; their three children: Michelle (Patrick) McIntyre, Lisa (Bill) Crossley, and Jerry (Heather) Kadinger, Jr.; her ten grandchildren: Shannon, Jonathan, Jacob, Jeremy, Jerry, Alex, Molly, Lauren, Sam, and Meara; her four great-grandchildren: Carson, Morrison, Presley, and Joanna; her siblings: Jeannie, Teri, Will, Scott, Lori, Cheri, and Jackie; her fur baby: Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Heck, her mother, Helen Ankerson, sisters, Priscilla Beggs and Nadine Heck, and her step-parents, Arthur Ankerson and Murl Heck.
A Committal Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 10:30 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.