1/1
Sandra J. Kadinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. Kadinger

Sioux Falls - Sandra Josephine Kadinger was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 19, 1953 to William Heck and Helen (Heck) Ankerson. She married her husband, Jerry Kadinger, and in their 50 years of marriage they raised three children, had ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She and her husband lived briefly in Sioux City, in New Orleans, and in Texas, but she lived most of her life in Sioux Falls, SD, where she built her family and career.

She is survived by: her husband and very best friend, Jerry Kadinger; their three children: Michelle (Patrick) McIntyre, Lisa (Bill) Crossley, and Jerry (Heather) Kadinger, Jr.; her ten grandchildren: Shannon, Jonathan, Jacob, Jeremy, Jerry, Alex, Molly, Lauren, Sam, and Meara; her four great-grandchildren: Carson, Morrison, Presley, and Joanna; her siblings: Jeannie, Teri, Will, Scott, Lori, Cheri, and Jackie; her fur baby: Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Heck, her mother, Helen Ankerson, sisters, Priscilla Beggs and Nadine Heck, and her step-parents, Arthur Ankerson and Murl Heck.

A Committal Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 10:30 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved