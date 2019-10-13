|
Sandra Kampen
Sioux Falls - Sandra Kay Kampen, of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sanford Hospital with her family by her side. She was 80.
Sandra was born on February 5, 1939 to Adolf and Mabel (Davidson) Bethke in Sioux Falls. She attended public school and graduated from Washington High in 1957.
On August 24, 1958, Sandra was united in marriage to Robert D. Kampen at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The couple resided in Sioux Falls and became loving parents to their children. Sandra worked at John Morrell in the Order Department. After 32 years with the company, she retired and became owner of Crystal Chalet Gift Shop in the Empire Mall for 10 years.
Sandra was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls Heritage Museum, Washington Alumni and a lifetime member of the Washington Pavilion.
Sandra enjoyed reading and calligraphy. She loved to travel, and particularly enjoyed trips to Destin, Florida where she enjoyed the beach and deep-sea fishing. Faith and family were truly Sandra's greatest passions.
Grateful for having shared her life are her loving children, Kip Kampen of Sioux Falls, Kyleen (Jerry) Ekstrom of Mandan, ND and Kelly (Michelle) Sunde of Watertown, SD; and 6 cherished grandchildren, Krey, Kage, Kya and Kam Ekstrom and Nik and Meg Sunde.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolf and Mabel Bethke; husband, Robert Kampen; and brother, Bryan Bethke.
Visitation with family present to greet friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S Main Ave. Funeral service 10:30 am Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 5500 W 26th Street. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019