Sandra Kay Mentele
Sioux Falls - Sandra Kay Mentele, age 71 of Sioux Falls S.D., passed away on Tuesday March 24th at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls.
Sandra Goldammer, daughter of Carl and Lucille (Huether) Goldammer was born June 10th, 1948, in Mitchell, S.D. She worked at Vision Care Associates for 37 years as Manager of the contact lens department.
Sandra is survived by her husband Thomas Mentele, two children Steven Rickenbach, Skylar Rickenbach, granddaughter Jesika Benson, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Sandi enjoyed life and bringing a smile to everyone's face with her joyful, upbeat attitude. Family will gather to celebrate Sandi's life this Summer.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020