Sandra Kay (Knudsen) Richter
1943 - 2020
Sandra Kay (Knudsen) Richter

Sandra Kay (Knudsen) Richter was born April 4, 1943 and died August 3, 2020 after a 9 month battle with Pancreatic cancer. Arrangements are being handled by Tempe Mortuary. Please access www.tempemortuary.com for further obituary and service information.480-967-1643




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
King of Glory Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I’m so sorry for your loss, Lorinda and family. Hugs to you all. ❤
Pam Case
Friend
August 21, 2020
My sympathies to Lorinda and family. Sandy's obituary is a testament to the full and adventurous life she led. I hope those shared memories are bringing you comfort now. Fond memories are one of the best ways to honor those no longer in our lives.
Amy Buxton
Friend
August 21, 2020
Lorinda and family, so sorry to hear about, Sandy. She had an infectious smile and I have many fond memories of her. May the, Lord give you comfort during this difficult time.
Jill Schacht Hamilton
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sandy and I served on the KOG Executive Council for many years. Her wisdom, calm, measured, compassionate approach and sense of humor were invaluable assets for the church. Carolyn and I send our sincere condolences to Lorinda and their family.
Win Holden
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sending our love and condolences. May God comfort you and give you His peace.
PJ & Steve Haase
August 17, 2020
Sandy was my friend for over 70 years. We lived across the street from each other in Sioux Falls, S.Dak., went to the same schools while they lived there, and graduated together in 1961. What wonderful times we had during those years. The whole family was awesome to me and I felt like part of their family always no matter where they lived. Sandy and I shared so many wonderful times together and I will never forget how she stood by me no matter what I was going through. She brought love, laughter, faith, and so much more into my life. I will always treasure the love and friendship that we had over the years. I will miss her texts, emails, cards, and letters. I will miss and love her always.
Patricia Cullen (Bell)
Friend
August 16, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Sandy over the years on many worker compensation cases. She had a true dedication to finding pathways for injured workers to return to the work place. She also provided fair an objective assessments of their ability to work. She was a highly qualified expert who was deemed credible by all who worked in the worker compensation field. She made a difference in the lives of so many injured workers and will be missed.
Dennis Kavanaugh
Friend
August 14, 2020
A sweet and wonderful person, we will all miss Sandy and her smile. She always had a kind word of encouragement for everyone.
RANDY LEWIS
Friend
August 10, 2020
Thank you for sharing her story. A beautiful life lived with intention, adventure and love.
Stephannie Quick
August 10, 2020
Sandy was my big sister and best friend for the 76 years of my life. I will miss her smile, her laugh and her emotional support so very much!
Bonnie Oscarson
Sister
