Sandy was my friend for over 70 years. We lived across the street from each other in Sioux Falls, S.Dak., went to the same schools while they lived there, and graduated together in 1961. What wonderful times we had during those years. The whole family was awesome to me and I felt like part of their family always no matter where they lived. Sandy and I shared so many wonderful times together and I will never forget how she stood by me no matter what I was going through. She brought love, laughter, faith, and so much more into my life. I will always treasure the love and friendship that we had over the years. I will miss her texts, emails, cards, and letters. I will miss and love her always.

Patricia Cullen (Bell)

Friend