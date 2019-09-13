|
|
Sandra Lockwood
Vermillion - Sandra ("Sandy") G. Lockwood, 80, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Sandy was born on July 10, 1939 to Frank and Josephine Grimsdell in Washington D.C.. Sandy grew up in Portland, Oregon and attended high school there and the University of Oregon, where she was a cheerleader for the Oregon Ducks.
Sandy met her future husband Dean in high school in the Portland, Oregon area and they later married. Sandy and Dean lived in Palo Alto, California where their first son Scott was born. Sandy and Dean later moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where their second son Todd was born. Soon thereafter, they moved to Vermillion, South Dakota in the early 1970's, and lived in Vermillion for the rest of Sandy's life. Sandy worked at the University of South Dakota for many years. She enjoyed her family, playing bridge with her friends, traveling, gardening, loving her dogs over the years, and cheering for the University of South Dakota Coyotes.
Sandy is survived by her husband Dean who resides at Sanford Care Center in Vermillion, and her two sons and spouses: Scott of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Todd of Phoenix, Arizona. Sandy is also survived by her sister Suzanne of Grants Pass, Oregon, and her family.
Private family services will be held.
HansenFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 13, 2019