George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sandra Parham

Sandra Parham, 51, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away peacefully in her home on April 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a public time of sharing at 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, also at the funeral home.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Danielle (special someone Lowell Miller) Wright of Sioux Falls; son, Travis Wright of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Kyla Wright, Logan Miller, and Roger Miller; parents, Doug and Jennifer Parham of Sioux Falls; sister, Cyndi (David) Larson of Ida Grove, IA; nieces, Kamryn Larson of Ida Grove, IA and Katelyn (Lee Rohlf) Larson and their daughter Karsyn of Odebolt, IA; and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and brother, Bryan Parham.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 4, 2019
