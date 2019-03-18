|
Sandra Reif
Sioux Falls - Sandra Reif passed away peacefully with family by her side Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She was 60.
Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband of 34 years, Ron Reif; cherished children, Kelsey and Sean Reif; dear siblings, James (Vi) Ross, Jerry (Marlene) Ross, Larry (Kathy) Ross, Colleen (Larry) Kokenge and Randy Ross; and many dear nephew, nieces and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, James "Jim" and LaVernne "Dolly" Ross.
Visitation with family present will be from 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
For more info visit www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 18, 2019