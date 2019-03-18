Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Reif
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Reif

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Reif Obituary
Sandra Reif

Sioux Falls - Sandra Reif passed away peacefully with family by her side Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She was 60.

Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband of 34 years, Ron Reif; cherished children, Kelsey and Sean Reif; dear siblings, James (Vi) Ross, Jerry (Marlene) Ross, Larry (Kathy) Ross, Colleen (Larry) Kokenge and Randy Ross; and many dear nephew, nieces and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, James "Jim" and LaVernne "Dolly" Ross.

Visitation with family present will be from 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.

For more info visit www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now