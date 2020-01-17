|
Sandy Onnen
Brandon, SD - Sandra L. Onnen, 60, Brandon, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical School, after a sudden illness.
Visitation with family will be 5-7pm, Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church, Brandon, SD. Memorial Services will be 11:00am, Tuesday, January 21, also at the Spirit of Truth Church.
Sandy will be deeply missed by her husband of twenty-eight years, Matt; three children, Kyle (Tiffany) Vanhove, Tea, Alec (Shelbie) Vanhove, Sioux Falls, and Cassie Onnen, Sioux Falls; two grandchildren; mother, Edna Doering, Madison; two siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
For full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020