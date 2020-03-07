Services
Sara Jayne Urban Obituary
Sara Jayne Urban

Sioux Falls - Sara J. Urban, 44, passed away Fri., Mar. 6, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Wed., Mar. 11 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Mar. 10 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Liturgical Wake Service followed by the Holy Rosary starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include her parents, Larry and Mary Anne Urban, Sioux Falls; 2 brothers, Rev. Anthony Urban, Tabor, SD, Matthew (Joleen) Urban, Rochester, MN; 4 nieces and nephews, Lily, Justin, Caleb and Sienna Urban; a special aunt, Phyllis McMartin, Hartford; several other aunts, uncles and cousins; and her extended family at DakotAbilities.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Sara to DakotAbilities, 1116 S. 4th Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105 or at their website, https://dakotabilities.org/donate. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
