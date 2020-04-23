|
|
Sarah M. Lechner
Sioux Falls - Sarah Martha Lechner, 82, died on April 23, 2020. A memorial graveside service will be held later this summer in Leola, SD followed by a memorial gathering in Aberdeen, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life are five children, Susan Lechner, Dean Lechner, Don (Pam) Lechner, Sheila (Rodney Mohr) Lechner and Tim (Shelly) Lechner; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mabel Jackson, Betty (Leon) Nelson and LaVonne Schaffer; two brothers, Ron (Fae) Schaffer and Phillip (Beverly) Schaffer Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Mary Schaffer. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020