Sarah Pater
Sioux Falls - Sarah Pater, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Ava's House with family by her side. Funeral Services will be 10 AM Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be at George Boom Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Please visit georgeboom.com
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Debra Underberg, Rodney (Chris) Pater both of Sioux Falls, and Patricia (Adam) Chedester of Hurley, SD; siblings, Hazel Eason of Bowdon, GA, Mary Coleman, Peggy McCloud, and Diane Hafley all of Anniston, AL; sister-in-law, Janice Pater, Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.