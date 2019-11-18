|
|
Sarah Schnell
Sioux Falls, formerly of Ramona - Sarah Schnell, 95, passed away Nov. 17, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Thurs., Nov. 21st at St. William's Catholic Church, Ramona. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Wed. at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Rosary to follow. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.
Sarah Lavada Miller was born in Indiana County, PA on January 19, 1924, to James & Martha (Miller) Hepner.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, James Schnell and his wife, Lori (Stewart) of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Ervin) Mace of Brandon, SD, Donald (Chelsey) Schnell, Haley (Jesse) Curtis, both of Sioux Falls, SD; six great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019