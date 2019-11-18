Services
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-2870
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weiland Funeral Chapel
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Weiland Funeral Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. William's Catholic Church
Ramona, SD
1924 - 2019
Sarah Schnell Obituary
Sarah Schnell

Sioux Falls, formerly of Ramona - Sarah Schnell, 95, passed away Nov. 17, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Thurs., Nov. 21st at St. William's Catholic Church, Ramona. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Wed. at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Rosary to follow. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

Sarah Lavada Miller was born in Indiana County, PA on January 19, 1924, to James & Martha (Miller) Hepner.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, James Schnell and his wife, Lori (Stewart) of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Ervin) Mace of Brandon, SD, Donald (Chelsey) Schnell, Haley (Jesse) Curtis, both of Sioux Falls, SD; six great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
