Savayah Pettengill
Sioux Falls - Savayah Jean Pettengill, infant daughter of Jacob and Lisa (Peterson) Pettengill, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 3-5 pm on Sunday, March 8, at Central Church in Sioux Falls. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, March 9 also at Central Church. Burial will take place at 2 pm Monday at Sun Prairie Baptist Church, rural Salem. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020