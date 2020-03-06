Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Central Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Central Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Sun Prairie Baptist Church
Salem, SD
Savayah Pettengill Obituary
Savayah Pettengill

Sioux Falls - Savayah Jean Pettengill, infant daughter of Jacob and Lisa (Peterson) Pettengill, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 3-5 pm on Sunday, March 8, at Central Church in Sioux Falls. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, March 9 also at Central Church. Burial will take place at 2 pm Monday at Sun Prairie Baptist Church, rural Salem. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
