Scott Adam Munce
Sioux Falls - Scott Adam Munce, 30, of Sioux Falls, SD died tragically in a car accident Friday night, September 20, 2019.
Gathering for friends and family will be Thursday, September 26 from 5- 7 PM at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. Funeral will be 2:00 PM Friday, September 27 at Komstad Covenant Church, rural Beresford, SD located at 29987 University Road.
Scott Munce, son of Roger and Renee Munce was born January 18, 1989. He grew up in Sioux Falls, SD and graduated from Lincoln High School in 2008. He attended USD in Vermillion earning a double major- Economics and English. He then was pursuing a law degree at University of Nebraska College of Law, and had completed the first semester. Currently he was working for Amazon.
Scott enjoyed Geography and Chess playing in grade school. He had some amazing friends throughout his school years. They accepted his severe food allergies and watched over him to keep him safe, never making him feel different. His best friend though out his life was Quintin Geddes. Quintin's family also made Scott feel safe in their home. So safe, that he would just walk into their home and if hungry, would make himself something to eat. He felt that Quentin's mom, Debbie, was like a second mom to him.
Although he participated in band, soccer, softball, and cross country during his school years, his passion was writing. He wrote very well and was told by one of his middle school teachers, that he could become another Steven Spielberg which made him feel very honored.
He enjoyed visiting and discussing current events with family and friends. He brought special joy to his niece, Allie and his nephew, Jackson by singing "You are My Sunshine" whenever he "FaceTimed" them.
Grateful for sharing his life are his mother, Renee and father, Roger; his sister Jessica (Jason) VanBeek and their children, Alexandria and Jackson of Virginia; his brother, Sam of Missouri; maternal grandmother, Lois Larson, Beresford; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Russell Munce; his step-grandfather and paternal grandmother, Clarence Donaldson and Adeline Donaldson; his uncle, Larry Munce; maternal grandfather, Cameron Larson; uncle, Wayne Larson; and his aunt, Diane Davidson.
