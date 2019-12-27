|
Scott D. Krausman
Sioux Falls - Scott Del Krausman, age 53, owner of Scotty's Automotive, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home after his 17 month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme (brain cancer).
Scott was born on July 22, 1966 in Hampton, Iowa to Larry Sr. and Janice Krausman. He grew up in New Providence and Ackley, Iowa. Scott attended and graduated from Ackley/Geneva High School. While attending there, he met the love of his life. Scott attended UTI out of Omaha, Nebraska for automotive. Scott then married Dea Martin on the 30th of July, 1988 in Ackley, Iowa. Scott and Dea then had two children, Kandi and Kody.
Scott enjoyed being the owner of Scotty's Automotive for 14½ years. He enjoyed working on his Oldsmobiles. Scott loved camping, fishing, collecting Jim Beam memorabilia and his flowers out in front of his house. Most of all, Scott enjoyed being a loving, caring father and devoted grandpa to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Krausman, Sr; sister-in-law, Cathy Krausman and many other relatives.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife, Dea Krausman; his daughter Kandi Padilla and her husband, Angel; his son, Kody Krausman; his grandchildren, Gabriella, AJ, Adelina, Stryker and Maverick, all of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his mother Janice Rose and her husband, Curtis of Abeline, Kansas; his brother, Larry Krausman, Jr. of Grundy Center, Iowa; a sister, Diann Hocket and her husband, Jim of Topeka, Kansas; step-brothers, Kevin Rose and his wife, Anne of Abeline, Kansas and Craig Rose and his wife, Belinda, also of Abeline, Kansas and numerous family and friends.
Funeral services will begin 11:00 am Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at the Southside Chapel.
The family requests that all people attending the visitation or funeral service wear casual attire to honor Scott.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019