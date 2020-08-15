1/1
Scott Eastburn
Scott Eastburn

Sioux Falls - Scott Thomas Eastburn, 48, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Scott was born on March 5, 1972 in Eugene, Oregon. After his military service and living and working in various states, he moved to Sioux Falls in 2016 where he worked for Summit Foods.

Scott leaves behind a son, Gabriel Eastburn; and his life partner, Jennifer Fisher and her children Jordan and Olivia who love and miss him dearly.

The family wishes to thank Miller Funeral Home and a host of family and friends for their support and well wishes at this time. A private memorial service has already been held.

www.MillerFH.com






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
