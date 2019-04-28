|
|
Scott Gutzler
Sioux Falls, SD - Scott L. Gutzler, 47, of Sioux Falls passed away on April 26, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1 at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will take place at Salem Lutheran Cemetery at Center, rural Salem. Visitation with family present will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Scott Loren Gutzler was born on July 29, 1971 in Minneapolis, MN. He lived there several years until moving to Salem. He grew up in the Salem area with his family, Sheila and Jim Anderson and Shelly and Pam. Scott moved to Sioux Falls in 1985 and eventually found his work family at DSG, where he worked for 24 years. He was involved in the Special Olympics—participating in basketball, bowling, track, downhill skiing and softball. He played basketball at the World Games in North Carolina in 1999. Scott was also involved in his Neighborhood Watch. He loved fishing, m&m blizzards, shooting bottle rockets on the 4th of July, going on trips, the Minnesota Vikings, gift cards, and swimming. There was only one thing Scott disliked and that was mashed potatoes. Scott also had a real zest for learning. He decided he wanted to learn to read so he signed himself up for the literacy program. Scott did in fact learn to read and was honored by Governor Bill Janklow at a prayer breakfast for his accomplishment.
Left to cherish memories with Scott are: his parents, Jim and Sheila Anderson of Winfred; sisters, Shelly (Cliff) Kolb and Pam (Chuck) Coffman; nieces and nephews, Amanda (Logan) Glaser, Morgan Coffman (Tayt Boeckholt), Gage Coffman, Loren Kolb and Aubrey Kolb, all of Sioux Falls; special friend Dawn Voigt (Lifescape); his coworkers at DSG and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Loren and Virginia Gutzler, Laurel and Mae Jean Anderson and Chester and Bernita Johnson. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019