Scott J. Behan, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, LUTCF, CASL
Dell Rapids - Scott J. Behan, of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after a long four-year battle with cancer.
Scott was born in Norcross, Minnesota, to the late James "Jim" and Corlys (Sperr) Behan. He has one sister, Pam Behan. He had the perfect upbringing, in what he would describe it like the movie "The Sandlot". His parents were always supportive and taught him work ethic at a young age. Scott attended high school in Herman, Minnesota, participating in football, basketball, and track. He always enjoyed running. Scott graduated in 1985, and attended the University of Minnesota Morris, graduating in four years with a double major in business and business economics, and just one course shy of a psychology degree.
In his last two fall quarters, Scott did not attend the university, because of opportunity. He was an avid outdoorsman, and those two falls were spent trapping muskrats from first light to dark, and skinning and stretching well into the night. He caught 1541 in the fall of 1987 and 1148 in the fall of 1988. Trapping was hard work, but Scott loved it. He paid for his college doing this, graduating in 1989 with no debt.
As a high school senior, Scott enlisted into the United States Army Reserve, serving with the 1st of the 409th Infantry Division, a cold weather infantry unit tied to Alaska. He did not receive college money but enlisted to be able to serve. He was very proud of the uniform and what it stood for. He served as a squad leader, Spec 4. Never leaving stateside, nor serving in any danger, he however held the greatest respect for all those that have. Part of Scott always remained a soldier: Honor, Duty, and Country.
In the fall of 1989, Scott became an agent with Prudential in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a 30-year career, with his title of financial professional. His career was one of his passions, and worked diligently with each client, always trying to do the best job for each. Building a large practice of clients, he always referred to himself as being a blessed and fortunate man. He earned many awards, too large to list, and was very proud to have been a twenty-year consecutive member of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table, considered to be the elite in the overall insurance industry.
In 1995, Scott married the love of his life, Jodi Klockman, of Sioux Falls. They met on a blind date and Scott just knew she was meant for him from first sight. The couple married on July 15, 1995 at First Lutheran Church, in Sioux Falls. Scott will never forget how beautiful his bride was that day. They lived in Sioux Falls for five years, before moving to their current home in rural Dell Rapids. They were blessed with two sons, Logan (10) and Wyatt (5). Jodi and the boys meant the world to Scott.
The funeral service for Scott will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, with Reverend Lars Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. A meal following, the family asks for attendees to join, visit and share stories. A second funeral will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Herman, Minnesota, with Reverend Lars Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Military rites and burial will be at the Lakeside Cemetery, near Herman.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorials are given to the Scott Behan Memorial, memorials can be sent to Wells Fargo Bank - 317 East 4th Street, Dell Rapids, South Dakota 57022. Donations will be distributed to Logan and Wyatt Behan College Fund and the Dell Rapids Pack 53 Cub Scouts.
Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, Minnesota is in care of the funeral services. An online guest book can be signed at www.pedersenfh.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019