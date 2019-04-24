|
Scottie Ray Plucker
Felton, CA - Scottie Ray Plucker, 43, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2017 at his Felton, CA home. Scottie was born August 20, 1975 in Enid, Oklahoma before moving to Sioux Falls where he spent most of his youth and attended school. On April 27th, 2000 he married Angie Holcome and the couple made their home in Scott's Valley, California and later Felton. Scott enjoyed many interests and hobbies including gardening, geology, and working with animals, and enjoyed sharing these with family and friends.
Scott will be missed by his wife Angie of Felton, CA., his mother Debra (Red) Becker of Canistota, SD, and his brother Robert (Jennie) Plucker, along with his nieces Ava, Madison, and Eleanor, all of Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his father Jim Plucker, and his grandparents.
A memorial service will be planned for family and friends at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 24, 2019