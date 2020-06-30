Seth Fischer
Wagner - Seth died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Wagner, the result of a tragedy at the Missouri River. Public visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Public Graveside Services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.