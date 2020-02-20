|
Shadow Billeter
Sioux Falls - Shadow Rose Billeter was stillborn on February 11, 2020, at 1:56pm to Mike and Lindsie (Page) Billeter at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
While we only knew Shadow for the 8 months she spent growing in the womb, we are incredibly thankful for the brief time we shared. Even in that short time period, we had an opportunity to see her personality develop. We enjoyed watching Shadow make her mom's belly dance when she would wiggle or get the hiccups. Her dad regularly laughed at her comedic timing as Shadow would strategically kick her mom's bladder whenever it was at full capacity. And her mom enjoyed her abundance of energy and her radiant personality that was shining through even in the womb.
Despite the fact that she was delivered a month before her due date, Shadow was already nearly as long (19.5") and as heavy (5lbs, 14oz) as average babies who reach full term. Needless to say, she was on a growth trajectory that would have led to her being an incredibly tall and gifted athlete, which is one of the ways her dad in particular will choose to remember her.
While we are heartbroken that Shadow is gone, we are thankful to know she is in heaven, safe in the arms of Jesus. Although we mourn our empty arms, we now eagerly await the day we will be reunited with our beautiful daughter.
Shadow will be forever remembered and loved by her mom and dad, her brothers Jack and Fox, her sister Sparrow; her grandparents Tom and Paula Billeter and Keith and Lynette Enstad; her uncles Kyle and Brett Billeter, Bryan Page, Kyle Kramer, and Grant Kuper; her aunts Kelsey (Billeter) Kramer and Brittany (Page) Kuper; her great-grandmother Mary Jane Billeter; a borderline uncountable list of great aunts, great uncles, and cousins; and a truckload of close family friends.
Shadow was welcomed in heaven by her grandfather Tim Page and her great-grandparents Bruce and Marian Miller, Rex and Marilynn Page, Tom Zimmermann and Leona (Zimmermann) Bambach, and Jack Billeter.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30pm on Monday, Feb. 24 at Central Church in Sioux Falls. All are welcome to attend. A light meal and dessert will be provided. The Billeters encourage attendees to wear bright colors as we celebrate Shadow's life in heaven.
