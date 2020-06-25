Shane St.ClairSioux Falls - Shane Shannon St.Clair, 55, passed away on April 18, 2020, in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. Memorial Service will begin at 1:30PM Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Minnehahah Funeral Home in Dell Rapids. Shane was born April 7,1965 to Charles and Annette St.Clair (Fodness) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His family moved to Chester, South Dakota in his early childhood. He graduated from Chester High School in 1983 where he had lifelong friendships and fond memories of football, wrestling, and wild antics from his youth.Shane was married to JoLynn McClain from 1986 to 1999. They had two boys, Jordan and Andrew St.Clair. Shane graduated from Mitchell Technical Institute Lineman College in 1988. From 1989-2015 he worked for Otter Tail Power as a Lineman and Service Representative. His work took him to many locations supporting the communities where he was assigned. In 2015, he was hired by Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association where he worked as a Regional Safety Coordinator and JT&S Instructor. He continued serving many communities in South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. He loved being a lineman and his continued work with linemen.In 1985, Shane also joined the South Dakota Air National Guard where he served in the 114th Fighter Wing, Civil Engineer Squadron. Using his professional lineman training he worked on many assignments in-country and around the world setting up hospitals, base camps, and stabilizing infrastructure. He was also deployed to Afghanistan in 2001 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, and to Iraq in 2003 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was honorably discharged in 2006 as a First Sergeant. Shane's military experience formed his approach of service, support, community, and crisis response. He made special connections that helped shape his view on life and deepen his love of God and country. Shane was a patriot and proud to have served his country in the Air National Guard.Shane enjoyed traveling and was known to take long vacations to savor the places he visited. He made friends everywhere he went and truly loved connecting with people and spending time with family. Some of his favorite activities were riding motorcycle and watching his kids and grandkids at sporting events. Shane always found ways to have fun and reasons to laugh. He would remind you to "have an amazing day!"