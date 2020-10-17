1/1
Sharon Christensen
Sharon Christensen

Hurley - Sharon Christensen, 78 of Hurley, SD and resident of Primrose, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ava's House, Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be at 2:00pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Harmony Presbyterian Church in Hurley with burial in the Hurley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Monday evening at the church. Due to Covid 19 you're requested to wear and mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are a daughter Nan Bell, Clark, SD; a daughter in law, Paula (Frank) Heirigs, Tea, SD; 4 granddaughters, Kelsi, Kalli, Ashley and Morgan; a brother Scott Weier, Columbus, NE; and a sister in law, Beverly Spomer, Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn in 2012 and her son Terry.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Harmony Presbyterian Church
OCT
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Harmony Presbyterian Church
OCT
20
Burial
Hurley Cemetery
