1/1
Sharon Eck
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Eck

Sioux Falls - Sharon Rae Eck, 81 of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls.

Graveside service will be held 10:00 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at East Nidaros Cemetery, Baltic, SD.

Sharon was born on September 15, 1939 in Dell Rapids, SD to Lester and Norma (Floren) Brende. She grew up on a family farm south of Baltic, SD. Sharon attended public schools and graduated from Washington High School.

On March 30, 1974, Sharon was united in marriage to Ray Eck in Harrisburg, SD.

Faith and family were Sharon's greatest passions. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Women of the Moose and American Legion Women Auxiliary.

Sharon enjoyed bowling, card games, bingo, church groups and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Sue (Ron) Hood of Sioux Falls and Lisa (Greg) Christenson of Lake Brant, SD; son, Jon (Jodi) Eck of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, Justin & Jereme Christenson and Nolan & Tenley Eck; step-sons, Lynn Eck of Sioux Falls and Terry (Nettie) Eck of Sioux Falls; brother, Lyle (Sue) Brende of Kansas City, MO and Karen (Gary) Hansen of Sioux Falls; and uncle Spencer Brende of South Sioux City, IA.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Norma Brende; and husband Ray Eck.

www.MillerFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
East Nidaros Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved