Sharon EckSioux Falls - Sharon Rae Eck, 81 of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls.Graveside service will be held 10:00 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at East Nidaros Cemetery, Baltic, SD.Sharon was born on September 15, 1939 in Dell Rapids, SD to Lester and Norma (Floren) Brende. She grew up on a family farm south of Baltic, SD. Sharon attended public schools and graduated from Washington High School.On March 30, 1974, Sharon was united in marriage to Ray Eck in Harrisburg, SD.Faith and family were Sharon's greatest passions. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Women of the Moose and American Legion Women Auxiliary.Sharon enjoyed bowling, card games, bingo, church groups and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Sue (Ron) Hood of Sioux Falls and Lisa (Greg) Christenson of Lake Brant, SD; son, Jon (Jodi) Eck of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, Justin & Jereme Christenson and Nolan & Tenley Eck; step-sons, Lynn Eck of Sioux Falls and Terry (Nettie) Eck of Sioux Falls; brother, Lyle (Sue) Brende of Kansas City, MO and Karen (Gary) Hansen of Sioux Falls; and uncle Spencer Brende of South Sioux City, IA.Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Norma Brende; and husband Ray Eck.