Sharon Finch
Crooks - Sharon Lee Aubert Konop Finch, 83,, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Chapel, 2500 E. Aspen Blvd, Brandon, SD. Visitation will begin at 10 am with services starting at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Sioux Falls Humane Society, sfhumanesociety.com
, or 3720 E Benson Rd., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Ida and Marvin; her siblings DeLaine Kuestermeyer, Constance, Betty and Jerry Aubert; her daughter Dawn Williams; step-son Gregory Finch; and her former husband Arnold (father of Vicki, Chad, and Dawn). She is survived by husband Fred Finch Sr.; daughter Vicki (Deane) Finch, sons Chad (Jan) Konop, and Fred Finch, Jr.; step-children Brian Finch, Reed (Tonna) Finch, Jeff Finch, and Jodi Rozell; brother Raymond Aubert; 24 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A more complete obituary and a link to view her service online please go to www.georgeboom.com
.