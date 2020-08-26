1/1
Sharon Finch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Finch

Crooks - Sharon Lee Aubert Konop Finch, 83,, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Chapel, 2500 E. Aspen Blvd, Brandon, SD. Visitation will begin at 10 am with services starting at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Sioux Falls Humane Society, sfhumanesociety.com, or 3720 E Benson Rd., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Ida and Marvin; her siblings DeLaine Kuestermeyer, Constance, Betty and Jerry Aubert; her daughter Dawn Williams; step-son Gregory Finch; and her former husband Arnold (father of Vicki, Chad, and Dawn). She is survived by husband Fred Finch Sr.; daughter Vicki (Deane) Finch, sons Chad (Jan) Konop, and Fred Finch, Jr.; step-children Brian Finch, Reed (Tonna) Finch, Jeff Finch, and Jodi Rozell; brother Raymond Aubert; 24 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A more complete obituary and a link to view her service online please go to www.georgeboom.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved