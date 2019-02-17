|
|
Sharon Hunt
Brandon - Sharon Lee Hunt of Brandon, SD passed away surrounded by family on February 11, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD after a six month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Sharon was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Levi and Jean (Kenyon) Boese on July 21, 1939. Sharon graduated from Washington High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger Wayne Hunt, on June 14, 1959.
After high school Sharon worked at John Morrell. In 1962, Roger joined the US Navy and for the next 22 years, Roger and Sharon shared the adventure and challenges of travel while raising their three children - Dawn, Heather and Lamont. They lived in many places all over the USA as well as overseas in Taiwan and in Scotland. Involved in military wives clubs, prayer groups, choir and Bible studies, Sharon influenced many with her kind spirit and her genuine love for the Lord. In 1984, they came home to South Dakota where Roger set up a law practice in Brandon. Sharon continued her gifts in hospitality and got involved in the Brandon community. The family attended Faith Baptist Fellowship and Sharon was involved in Bible Studies, prayer meetings, and was part of the church mission committee. Sharon was a prayer warrior. She had a heart for family and friends to know Jesus as Savior and be reconciled to God. She was always supportive of her children and grandchildren in their calling into missions.
In 1991, Sharon's husband, Roger was elected to the SD State House of Representatives. But it was a partnership all the way. Praying for her husband and being his biggest cheerleader, traveling to Pierre with him and attending a lot of his committee meetings, sitting in the gallery to support him, as well as attending all of the legislative wives functions as well. She was also a part of Republican Women.
Sharon enjoyed a good cup of coffee and good conversation with a friend and family. She baked delicious bread and was a wonderful cook. Sharon loved to read and watch a good murder mystery, and enjoyed playing board games with her family. She enjoyed time at home yet loved relaxing excursions with her husband in their sports car. She is deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters Dawn (Ted) Siemens and Heather Taguchi; son Lamont Hunt; grandchildren Justin (Brittany) Siemens, Tabitha Siemens, Kerith Siemens, Micah Siemens and Emilia Taguchi; great-granddaughter Kennedy Siemens; sister, Patricia (Guy) Johnson; brothers, James (Barbara) Boese and David (Mary) Boese; nephews Kent (Deanna) Boese, Scott Boese, Jamie (Dusty) Johnson, Jarrod (Nichole) Boese; Nieces, Dena Delaney, Julie (Rick) Sagness, Jona (Kai) Kaliszewski, Sarah Boese and many great nieces and nephews and nieces and nephews-in-law.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Wayne Hunt; father, Levi Boese; mother, Jean Boese; brother, Curtis Boese; sister, Helen Sndyer; son-in-law, Jeffrey Taguchi, and brother and sister-in-law Doug and Lois Hunt.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019