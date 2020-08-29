Sharon Koch

Sharon KochSioux Falls - Sharon (Anderson) Koch of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with COPD.Grateful for having shared her life are her sister, Lynne (Gary) Sneed, Jacksonville, FL, her sister-in-law, Cindy Anderson, Edina, MN, her five children, Lisa Anderson, David Koch (Shelly), Shelley (Brad) Schipper, Bruce Koch, and Laura Koch, all of Sioux Falls, seven grandchildren Jessica (Steve) Mitacek, Jennifer Anderson, Josh (Mandy) Schipper, Samantha (Steven) Slaubaugh, Paige Anderson (Damien Rogan), David (Olivia) Koch, and Dan (Leslie) Schipper, eleven great-grand children, along with extended relatives and many wonderful friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother.Her family loved Sharon just as much as she loved them, and she will be dearly missed.The family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 7 pm with a rosary beginning at 6:30 pm at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Church of St. Mary with private burial at St. Michael Cemetery.