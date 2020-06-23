Sharon L. Lane
Sioux Falls - Sharon L. Lane, 82 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage.
Per Sharon's request, there will be private family services at Miller Funeral Home with burial by her husband, William, at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.