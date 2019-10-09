|
Sharon Lasley
Canton, SD - Sharon L. (Ragels) Lasley, 79, passes away peacefully at Avera McKennan Hospital on October 5, 2019. Sharon was born to Elden and Irene Ragels June 11, 1940, in Conde, SD, oldest of 5 children. Sharon graduated from Conde High School in 1958 and continued her education at St. John's School of Nursing in Huron, SD, earning her Diploma in Nursing.
Sharon enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, and putting her opinions to paper by writing letters to the editor in the local papers.
Sharon married Roy Lasley and together had 3 children. Elden Lasley, Canton, SD; Christi (Dan) Koistinen, Lake Norden, SD; Lillian Lasley-Bott, Sioux Falls. Her children went on to provide their parents with 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and another due this winter.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law and brother.
Condolences may be sent to Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. A private graveside ceremony will be done at a later date.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019