1/
Sharon Lee Lape
1940 - 2020
Sharon Lee Lape

Larchwood IA - Sharon Lee Lape of Larchwood IA passed away on August 21st at Ogden Regional Hospital in Ogden UT. Sharon was born August 17, 1940 to LLoyd and Ila Rasmussen. She graduated from Howard High School in 1958. Sharon was United in marriage to Marvin Lape on September 30, 1961 where they made their home on a farm northwest of Larchwood until moving to Larchwood in 1990. Sharon worked her entire career in the insurance business. Sharon and Marvin owned and operated their own insurance agency up until they both retired. After retirement they spent their winters in Mesa, AZ. She was a long time member of the United church of Christ in Larchwood. She Has dedicated her life to her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband Marvin, son Doug (Tracy) Lape of Discovery Bay, CA. Daughter Brenda (Lance) Boer South Ogden UT. Grandson Derek (Regina) Boer South Ogden UT granddaughter Shaunae (Cheyne) Koltes Boise ID. Great grandchildren Adeline Boer and Briggs Koltes.

Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
