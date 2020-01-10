Services
Ellsworth Funeral Home Inc
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Oines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Oines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Oines Obituary
Sharon Oines

Madison, SD - Sharon Lea Oines, age 79, of Madison, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls after a lengthy battle with cancer. Memorial visitation will be 4-6 PM, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Ellsworth Funeral Home, with a prayer service from 6-6:30PM, with Pastor Phillip Hofinga officiating. Inurnment will take place prior to services on Monday.

Sharon graduated from Ramona High School. At the age of 18, she married the love of her life Maynard Oines at Pipestone, MN on September 29, 1958. Sharon loved her family, her animals, and had a giving heart always willing to help others. Sharon loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ and peacefully went home to be with him.

She will be forever cherished by her children, Tim (Pam) Oines of Lake Poinsett and their daughters, Katie (Pat) Lamb with children Lily and Will, Kasey (Jared Ludwig) Oines, Tarri (Brad) Minor of Lake Madison and their children, Clayton (Lacey) Minor with children Rylynn, Camden, Mayley and Wesley, Kelly (Josh) Goslinga with children Jon, Elin and Elsie, Carrie (Jeff) LeBrun with children Parker, Emma, Evie and Elliette, Michael (Liz) Minor.

Memorials may directed to the Madison Volunteer Fire Dept. as Maynard was a firefighter and this was very important to he and Sharon.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -