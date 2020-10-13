Sharon Rae Issenhuth
Sioux Falls - Sharon Rae Colwill Issenhuth (78) was born June 15, 1942 in Sioux Falls, SD. Her parents were Harry and Lois (Chase) Colwill. She passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Sioux Falls with her children at her side.
Sharon was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School in Sioux Falls where she was involved in many activities of the school. She went on to attend college at the University of South Dakota where she majored and received a B.A. in English Literature. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She obtained her M.A. in English from South Dakota State University. Sharon taught at Dakota State University, Madison Senior and Junior High retiring in 2006. She then moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to family.
Sharon enjoyed reading, playing bridge, playing Mahjong and traveling including trips to Europe to visit her children and grandchildren living there at the time. She also loved going to the Symphony, Community Concerts, and plays. She was a member PEO Chapter CT, AAUW, AAUW Book Club and the Sioux Falls First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed going to Bible Studies.
Sharon is survived by son Tom (Meghan) Issenhuth of Bozeman, MT and daughters Tracey (Jim) Tomassetti of Appleton, WI and Amy (Ryan) Gienapp of Brandon, SD. Ten grandchildren also survive her - Nick Tomassetti (Dakota State University), Jake Tomassetti (University of Wisconsin), Chris Tomassetti (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee), and Ben Tomassetti of Appleton, WI, Quinn Gienapp (University of South Dakota), Evan, Jillian and Ella Gienapp of Brandon, SD and Noah and Lucas Issenhuth of Bozeman, MT. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara (Deric) Pamp of Colorado Springs, CO and Marcia (Larry) Colwill Mitchell of Coeur d'Alene, ID and sister-in-law Connie Colwill of Sioux Falls, SD. Many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and cousins along with Aunt Delores Cook, Aunt Shirlie Miller and Uncle Larry (Nancy) Chase survive her.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, sister Janice Colwill in 1986, brother Gary Colwill in 2012, Uncles Wayne (Olive) Chase, Wendell Cook, Harold Miller, Eddie (Marie) Colwill and Aunt Bertha (Clair) Foster.
Visitation with the family present will be from 9 to 10 am with a memorial service beginning at 10 am at First United Methodist Church on Friday, October 16, 2020. The service will be live-streamed on the church website at https://www.sfumc.org/
. Burial will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Sioux Falls First United Methodist Foundation or a charity of your choice
