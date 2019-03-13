Services
Vander Ploeg Funeral Home - Sheldon
724 6th Ave.
Sheldon, IA 51201
712-324-3331
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Ploeg Funeral Home - Sheldon
724 6th Ave.
Sheldon, IA 51201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Zylstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Zylstra


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Zylstra Obituary
Sharon Zylstra

Sioux Falls - Sharon Zylstra, age 72, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and formerly of Sheldon, Iowa who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon, Iowa with Pastor Clint Giltner ~ Officiating.

Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon, Iowa at a later date.

The Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now