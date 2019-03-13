|
Sharon Zylstra
Sioux Falls - Sharon Zylstra, age 72, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and formerly of Sheldon, Iowa who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon, Iowa with Pastor Clint Giltner ~ Officiating.
Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon, Iowa at a later date.
The Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 13, 2019