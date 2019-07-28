|
|
Sharyn Keyser
Sioux Falls - Hazel Sharyn Keyser, 79, of Las Vegas, NV passed away with her four children at her side on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, NV. Sharyn, daughter of James A. and Hazel J. (Gordon) Hendren, was born on December 20, 1939 in Watertown, SD. She grew up and attended school in Watertown where she began her budding career as an amateur artist.
Sharyn was united in marriage to Emmett J. 'Jim' Keyser, Jr. on July 6, 1956 at First Baptist Church in Watertown, SD. The couple lived in Watertown where they built a home and began to raise their children. Sharyn was especially proud of graduating with her GED after starting a family at a young age. After a stint as a full-time Mom, Sharyn began working in the medical office at Brown Clinic. Over the years, the family spent much of their time in the outdoors camping, fishing and hunting in the Northeast Lakes Region of SD. They especially enjoyed camping with friends and family on Kampeska, Buffalo and Roy Lakes and would frequently vacation in Yellowstone Park and travel and camp throughout many of the western states visiting relatives along the way. Sharyn enjoyed hunting deer, (and was a crack shot with her .243 Husqvarna rifle) and enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends and family. Sharyn especially loved growing flowers and creating things, whether it was pottery, painting western or wildlife scenes or just crafting (the Keyser kids always had the best-looking Valentine's Day boxes at their elementary schools). The family moved to Sioux Falls in 1971 and Sharyn began a new job as medical office manager for allergy specialist Dr. Lowell Hyland, a position she held for several years. During this time, the family purchased an acreage in Indian Hills Estates located between Sioux Falls and Brandon where they bred and raised Arabian horses.
With the advent of personal computers in the early 80's, Sharyn's career took a new path and she spent the last years of her professional career travelling around the country training medical office staff in the use of medical records management software. She was divorced in 1978 and eventually moved from Sioux Falls to Denver, CO where she met longtime companion, Lew Frazzini. The two spent the next 25 years living between Denver and Las Vegas and eventually settled in Las Vegas due to growing health issues that affected them both. Sharyn continued to enjoy gardening, going to flea markets and crafting in her later years. She combined these hobbies to create a colorful southwest-themed patio garden at their townhome in Las Vegas, a hobby she continued following Lew's passing in 2012. To help fill the void left by the loss of her companion, Sharyn adopted a small dog named Midgie whose antics and quirky behavior would bring her lots of joy and laughter over the years.
Grateful for having shard her life are her children Emmett (Karen) Keyser, Brandon, Tim (Sharla) Keyser, Sioux Falls, Tonya (Guy) Graff, Yankton and Shawn Quintana of Tea, her sister June Stemwedel of Coon Rapids, MN, sister-in-law Darlene Hendren of Vancouver, WA and her grandchildren Lacey Graff, Brady (Courtney) Graff, Chris (Michelle) Keyser, Jamie Keyser, Cory (Cindy) Keyser, Jimmy (Tessa) Nordstrom, Alica (Derek) Nordstrom, Andrew Quintana, Matt Keyser and Megan Keyser along with 11 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Sharyn was preceded in death by her parents James and Hazel Hendren and long-time companion Lew Frazzini, her sisters and brothers-in-law Nellie and Hank Gartzke and Vivian and Leo Morgan, Sr., brother Colin Hendren, brother-in-law Bob Stemwedel, Sr and granddaughter Micayla Quintana.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Desert Memorial Cremation and Burial of Las Vegas, NV. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a future date for family members and close friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019