Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Shawn Briggs Obituary
Shawn Michael Briggs, 17, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, following a tragic accident at Covell Lake in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, also at the funeral home.

Published in The Argus Leader on June 20, 2019
