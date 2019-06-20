|
Shawn Michael Briggs, 17, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, following a tragic accident at Covell Lake in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, also at the funeral home.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 20, 2019