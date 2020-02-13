Services
Sioux Falls - Shawn DeAnn Stonefield-Reuss was born on July 1, 1963 and passed away on February 12, 2020 at the age of 56, at the Dougherty Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by daughters Paige and Heather Reuss, their dad Jim, and grandson Harrison; parents Donald and Beth Stonefield; brothers, Scott (Kelly) and Russell; nieces and nephews; Amy, Bethany, Sarah, Douglas, Tori, Chelsea and Zachary, and great nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; Carol Eide, Jan (Darryl) Janssen, Sharon (Lyle) Dede, Liz Stonefield, Arlene Stonefield, Lonnie (Selena) Stonefield, Ronald (Connie) Stonefield, many cousins and extended family.

Shawn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lester and Marie Kvam, Fredrick and Nora Stonefield Eie and other beloved family members.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given for the installation of a memorial bench in memory of Shawn.

www.harrisburgchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
