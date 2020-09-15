Sheila Marie Walters
Sioux Falls - Sheila Marie Walters, 50, passed away peacefully at The Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls after a 3 year fight with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Sheila was born on December 18, 1969 to Gary and Debra (Reiners) McCollar.
Grateful for having shared her life are parents: Gary (Kathy) McCollar of Sioux Falls, SD; grandmother: Joanne Reiners of Sioux Falls, SD; children: Dustin (Caitlyn) Guischer of Baltic, SD; Lucas Milne of Sioux Falls, SD; Hailey Milne of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters: Cristy (Brian) Payfer of Brandon, SD, and Jodi (Marty) Anfinson of Chancellor, SD; five grandchildren: Paxton (10 mo), Kason (2), Briella (3), Raelynn (2), Oaklynn (due any day); best friend: Kristin Sousek of Sioux Falls, SD; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Reiners, mother, Debra Scofield, and grandparents, Neil and Florentine McCollar.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil and Rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 18, 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.