Shelby Miller
Sioux Falls - Shelby Miller 95, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls. He was formerly from Lennox and a once well known sports broadcaster for KSSO Radio. Services will begin with a public luncheon Thursday, Jan. 16 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Dow Rummel, followed by a 1:30 p.m. memorial service also at the Dow Rummel chapel. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to or Compassion in Action via the Avera McKennan Foundation PO Box 5895, Sioux Falls, SD 57117. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020